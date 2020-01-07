Dallas Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan, October 7, 2018.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is joining the Dallas Cowboys as the franchise's next head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired former head coach Jason Garrett after 10 seasons, a move the team announced late Sunday.

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach, and head coach," Jones said in a statement. "His level of commitment, character & dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career."

McCarthy, 56, brings a wealth of experience to the Cowboys, winning 61.8% of his regular-season games in 13 seasons, from 2006 to 2018, with the Green Bay Packers. He led the Packers to the playoffs nine times, including a Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCarthy also finished with 10 or more wins in eight seasons.