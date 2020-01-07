Here's one way to dig out of huge credit card debt — with strings attached

Collectively, Americans owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt.

After the holiday season, however, individual balances bumped up another notch. Americans, on average, racked up about $1,325 in holiday debt last month alone, according to MagnifyMoney's annual post-holiday debt survey.

Further, more than three-quarters of those polled said they won't pay off their balances in full by the end of January, which means they will also add hefty interest charges to those bills.

From month to month, credit cards are one of the most expensive ways to borrow money. Card rates now stand at 17.4%, on average, down only slightly from a record high of 17.85% in July.

Still, many Americans continue to take on ever-increasing amounts of borrowing. And as credit card balances creep higher, Americans' confidence in their ability to pay their bills declines.

U.S. households with revolving credit card debt owe nearly $7,000, costing them roughly $1,100 a year in interest payments, according to NerdWallet's 2019 household debt study.

Experts often recommend moving that balance from a high-rate credit card to one with a no-interest or low-interest balance transfer offer to reduce the amount of interest you're paying.

However, nearly half of consumers who take advantage of a balance transfer offer don't pay off the balance during the introductory period that comes with low or no interest, according to a new report by CompareCards on balance transfer cards.

"These cards can be a really good tool, but people need to understand how to use them the best way," said Matt Schulz, the chief industry analyst at CompareCards.