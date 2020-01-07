Iran's proxy allies may retaliate against the US on Tehran's behalf, former ambassador says

Iran's proxy allies may step up in retaliation against the U.S. for the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, a former American ambassador warned Tuesday.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after a U.S. airstrike killed the Iranian general in Baghdad last Friday. Soleimani was a top military commander who led Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, the country's special-operations forces abroad.

He was also an important figure involved in Iran's many proxy forces around the region, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Tehran has vowed retaliation.

"It's not only Iran, it's not only Quds Force," Gerald Feierstein, who served as U.S. ambassador to Yemen from 2010 to 2013, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"They have allies, Hezbollah ... and other organizations (such as) Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen and possibilities outside," he said. "I don't think we should only look for Iranian responses in the Middle East."

Retaliation will come in different ways and different locations, Feierstein predicted.

"The Iranian response, which I think will almost certainly come, could come in many different guises, many different places at any time," said Feierstein, who is currently a senior vice president at the Middle East Institute. "This is going to keep the world on edge I think, for quite a long period while the Iranians think through their strategy."

Rodger Shanahan, a research fellow at the Lowy Institute, agreed that Iran's proxies may act on behalf of the country.

"It has built up over years a range of proxy and allied forces in the region and it could use those to conduct the response against the United States to have a degree of separation between Tehran and the action that is taken," he said.