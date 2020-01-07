McConnell says Trump impeachment trial rules will be passed without Democrats

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. on Tuesday said Senate Republicans are prepared to move forward on an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without agreeing first to rules about witnesses, and without any Democratic votes.

"We have the votes once the impeachment trial has begun to pass a resolution, essentially the same, very similar to the 100-to-nothing vote in the Clinton trial," McConnell told reporters in the Capitol.

By relying only on votes from his 53 member caucus, McConnell effectively rejected the demands by House and Senate Democrats that any rules for a trial be negotiated and agreed upon before a trial began.

Democrats want procedures for a trial that would allow witnesses to be called, a prospect Republicans have so far shown little interest in.

Instead, McConnell said the impeachment rules would be modeled upon the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, which allowed the trial to begin with opening arguments, without first requiring the question of witnesses and documents to be settled.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has so far refused to formally send the articles of impeachment passed by the House late last year over to the Senate, a crucial next step before the upper chamber can begin proceedings.

The question of witnesses grew more pressing on Monday, when former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he would be willing to testify before the Senate if he were subpoenaed to do so.

Asked about Bolton's willingness to testify, Trump on Tuesday told reporters in the Oval Office that, "it'll be up to the Senate," whether or not Bolton testifies. "He would know nothing about what we're talking about," Trump said.

But according to current and former national security officials, Bolton has broad, first-hand knowledge of Trump's interactions with Ukraine.

Dr. Fiona Hill, a former top Bolton aide, testified before the House late last year that Bolton was vehemently opposed to the plan to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit Trump's reelection campaign.

Trump is expected to be tried on two charges: The first is abuse of power, and the second is obstruction of Congress.

The articles allege that Trump abused the power of the presidency by trying to use a coveted White House meeting and hundreds of millions in military aid as leverage in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce investigations into Trump's domestic political opponents.

The second charge alleges that Trump obstructed the constitutional rights of Congress by instructing his aides and top administration officials to defy legal subpoenas issued to them by House committees, to testify about Trump's Ukraine dealings.

Despite McConnell's announcement, it remained unclear Tuesday when the Senate might actually take the vote he was talking about. The impeachment process is effectively frozen until Pelosi sends McConnell the articles, a step the House Speaker has yet to announce a timeline for.