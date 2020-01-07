Mideast tensions may exacerbate stagflation risks, long-time investor Rich Bernstein warns

Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein is concerned renewed Mideast tensions will put the world's central banks in a painful spot.

The CEO and CIO of Richard Bernstein Advisors said any more hostilities could derail their easy-money policies and spark economic troubles — particularly in the United States where a late-cycle bull market is dominating Wall Street.

"Late cycles are hell for central bankers because what happens is you start getting stagflation. You start getting pressures that cause prices to go up, yet growth is slowing," Bernstein told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "The turmoil in the Middle East may actually accentuate that."

His example: oil prices.

WTI crude on Monday hit its highest level since April while Brent was trading around September's highs. Since Thursday's U.S. airstrike that killed top Iran general Qasem Soleimani, WTI and Brent were up 3% and 4%, respectively, as of Monday. Prices were down nearly 1% Tuesday morning. If prices continue to rise, Bernstein said, it will contribute to inflation and put pressure on the economy.

"If you're a member of the Fed, what do you do? Do you pay attention to the rising prices or do you pay attention to the slowing growth? And that's being caught between a rock and a hard place for a central bank," he said. "It's a terrible place to be."

Yet, the stock market doesn't seem too worried. On Monday, the major indexes reversed early losses to close in positive territory and are nearing record highs.

Bernstein contends the market is not in the clear.