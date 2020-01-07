Mike Bloomberg could spend $10 million for Super Bowl ad aimed at Trump

Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses his suporters at the opening of a Los Angeles field office for his presidential campaign on January 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is investing millions of dollars into a Super Bowl ad that will take aim at Donald Trump.

The game is scheduled for February 2.

The 60-second spot will likely cost Bloomberg at least $10 million as Fox executives have said 30-second TV ads will be "north of $5 million," according to Variety.

A spokesman for Bloomberg's team, Michael Frazier, confirmed the ad buy to CNBC after it was first reported by The New York Times.

Bloomberg's plan to run an ad during the National Football League's most watched game of the season, comes as he focuses his attention on the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states. Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, which falls on March 3.

So far, the former New York City mayor has spent over $147 million on TV ads and at least $20 million on digital spots.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who has a net worth of $56 billion, has been on a massive hiring spree since he entered the Democratic primary just over a month ago. He has brought in 500 staffers in over 30 states, including all of the Super Tuesday states.

Bloomberg is currently polling in fifth place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.