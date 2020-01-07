Olay's Super Bowl ad will speak to the women in the room many commercials ignore

Procter & Gamble skin care brand Olay is coming back to the Super Bowl, this time with a spot that aims specifically to speak to the women watching the big game.

Olay said it seeks to reach the NFL's wide base of female fans with the new spot, which will feature an all-female cast featuring six women. The NFL said in 2017 that 45% of its fans are women and they comprise a huge chunk of Super Bowl viewership. But Super Bowl ads have traditionally catered to and starred men, despite women being the primary household purchasers and such a substantial part of the fan base.

Olay worked with creative agency Badger & Winters on the spot.

Last year, Olay made its Super Bowl debut with a spot featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar in a humorous spot called "Killer Skin."