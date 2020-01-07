ADP jobs, consumer earnings, housing market update: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Wednesday

Construction workers set floor trusses in place that will support the second story of a home at the Lennar Corp. Madison Pointe at Central Park development in Doral, Florida. Mark Elias | Bloobmerg | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. ADP jobs

We'll get a first reading on the strength of the labor market on Wednesday with private payroll data from ADP for December coming out at 8:15 a.m. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are estimating 150,000 jobs added in December, up from the disappointing 67,000 jobs created in November. November's ADP report was a big miss, since economists were estimating 150,000 new jobs. Wednesday's ADP job count comes ahead of Friday's more closely watched Labor Department nonfarm payrolls report.

2. Consumer earnings

Consumer companies Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Bed Bath & Beyond all report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. UBS expects Walgreens to report earnings of $1.41, below last year's $1.46 per share. The firm said the bar for Walgreen's earnings "looks achievable" because of a big flu season and strong same store sales trends for drug retailers. That said, UBS expects U.S. retail to slow in 2020 and has a sell rating on Walgreens. Bank of America expects wine and beer importer Constellation Brands to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which was lowered from $1.92 per share after a $71 million loss related to pot company, Canopy growth. Constellation Brands earned $2.37 in the same quarter last year. Bank of America said slowing beer sales growth and the company's plan to grow its wine business remain an overhang for Constellation shares. Baird expects Bed Bath & Beyond to report earnings of 2 cents per share, the same as the third quarter last year. The firm's same store sales estimate is a drop of 6%. "While BBBY had taken steps to stem the decline in sales, an unfavorable calendar shift could limit the magnitude of sequential comp improvement," said Baird's senior research analyst Peter Benedict in a note to clients on Monday.

3. Housing market update