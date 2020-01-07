Pentagon rejects Trump's pledge to strike Iranian cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Army General Mark Milley looks on after a briefing from senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The U.S. has no plans to target Iranian cultural sites in potential strikes, Pentagon chiefs told reporters, overturning threats from President Donald Trump issued after Iran vowed retaliation for the U.S. killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani.

Asked during a press gaggle if the U.S. military would follow Trump's announced plan to target cultural sites in Iran, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley replied, "We will follow the laws of armed conflict."

Asked if that meant "no" because targeting cultural sites constitutes a war crime under those laws, the general replied, "That's the laws of armed conflict."

Trump on Sunday vowed to hit 52 targets in Iran "very hard" if the country retaliates for the U.S. killing of Soleimani by drone strike in Baghdad on January 3. Soleimani was head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' external wing, the elite Quds Force — and was considered the second-most powerful leader in Iran, credited with expanding Iran's influence through proxy networks all over the Middle East.

The laws of armed conflict represent a branch of international law that governs relationships between states and is meant to regulate armed conflict.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Iran "is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets" in response to Soleimani's death, and said that the U.S. had "targeted 52 Iranian sites," some of which were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

Trump did not specify what the sites were, but said that the number chosen — 52 — was meant to represent the 52 American hostages held by the Islamic Republic for 444 days after the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.

Michael Knights, a Gulf and security expert at the Washington Institute, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that "there would not be 'cultural' targets on any U.S. target list. Such sites are on a 'no-strike list' and/or a 'restricted target list' including all UNESCO sites and many others, incl mosques, schools, etc."