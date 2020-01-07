Samsung unveils 'Ballie,' a ball-shaped robot that rolls around your home

Samsung showed off some new gadgets at its CES keynote, including a spherical robot assistant and glasses for augmented reality.

The company kicked things off with a robot companion the size of a tennis ball, called Ballie. The device, which comes equipped with a camera, was seen following Samsung Consumer Electronics CEO H.S. Kim around onstage at the event late Monday, even rolling into his hand when he said the phrase: "Come here Ballie."

It was also shown rolling around someone's home and watching them exercise in a short clip. The product was compared online to BB-8, the ball-shaped droid from the "Star Wars" franchise.

"Ballie patrols your home to keep you safe," Sebastian Seung, Samsung's chief research scientist, told an audience in Las Vegas. "He is a fitness assistant that gets you moving even when you'd rather lie on the couch and watch TV."

The pet-like device is able to interact with other smart devices. The video from Samsung showed it communicating with a smart vacuum cleaner to clear up some spilled cereal.