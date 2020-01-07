Sonos sues Google for allegedly stealing its wireless speaker technology

Sonos sued Google Tuesday for patent infringement, saying that Google used technology developed by Sonos that allows smart speakers to wirelessly play music in different rooms.

Companies like Google and Amazon have encroached on Sonos' market by selling smart speakers that are also easy for consumers to link up to play the same song, or different tunes, in rooms around their homes.

"Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence told The New York Times. "Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We're left with no choice but to litigate."

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, says Google gained knowledge of Sonos technology when the two companies worked together to bring Google's streaming music service to Sonos speakers in 2013.

"As early as 2013, Google gained knowledge of Sonos's patented multi-room technology through a partnership with Sonos to integrate Google Play Music into the Sonos platform," the lawsuit says. "However, just two years later in 2015, Google began willfully infringing Sonos's patents when it launched its first wireless multi-room audio product - Chromecast Audio. Since 2015, Google's misappropriation of Sonos's patented technology has only proliferated, as Google has expanded its wireless multi-room audio system to more than a dozen different infringing products," the suit says.

The lawsuit says that Google didn't just copy Sonos tech but that it also "subsidized the prices of its patent infringing products." Sonos speakers typically cost hundreds of dollars. Google's more affordable smart speakers costs as little as $35.