The retirement savings blind spot you don't realize you have

When do you plan to retire?

Many individuals have an age at which they want to call it quits. And then there's the age when you really stop working.

If you're lucky, those ages are one and the same. But research shows that they're likely not.

Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies recently found that a majority of workers — 54% — plan to stop working after age 65 or never at all.

"By and large, many simply have not yet saved enough to retire comfortably," said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, of the research.

But a September survey from personal finance website NerdWallet found that today's retirees stop working at age 59, on average.

That's much earlier than when experts generally recommend retiring. For one, Medicare eligibility doesn't generally kick in until age 65. What's more, full Social Security retirement benefits are now starting as late as age 67, depending on your birth year.

NerdWallet's survey found that some of those retirees — 36% — said they didn't have a choice as to when they retired. Moreover, 18% said they had to stop working because of their health, and 9% said a job loss forced them into retirement.

Right now, you're probably saving as if you will be the one deciding when you retire. You may not have to retire unexpectedly early, but you should save as if you may have to.