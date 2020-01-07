Travelex currency exchange hobbled by week-long ransomware attack

An employee manually counts 20 sterling pound notes in this arranged photograph at a Travelex store in London, United Kingdom, on March 6, 2013.

U.K.-based currency exchange company Travelex experienced a ransomware attack that crippled the company's online presence and locations across the U.S., European Union and Asia. It was unclear how much ransom cybercriminals were demanding. Travelex did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Ransomware is malicious software that shuts down computers, including those that may run retail equipment, until a victim pays a ransom to cybercriminals for a key to unlock the encrypted machines.

On its main website Tuesday, Travelex said the incident started Dec. 31, and the company took "all our systems offline" to prevent a spread of the virus.

"We have deployed teams of IT specialists and external cybersecurity experts who have been working continuously since New Year's Eve to isolate the virus and restore affected systems," the website says.

Britain's Metropolitan Police Force said it has been looking into a "ransomware attack involving a foreign currency exchange" since Jan. 2, and it has been assisting with an ongoing investigation.

A cyber task force insider confirmed to CNBC that the foreign currency exchange was Travelex.

Travelex's bank and wire service partners, including Virgin Money and Sainsbury Bank, reported they also were suffering outages as a result of the attack, according to the BBC.