The world doesn't like Trump - but the US remains popular, Pew survey shows

President Donald Trump receives largely negative reviews from people surveyed around the world, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center, but views of the U.S. itself remain mostly favorable.

Across the 32 countries surveyed by the non-partisan Washington-based think tank, a median of 64% said they do not "have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs," while just 29% expressed confidence in the American leader.

Regions or countries antagonized by Trump's flagship "America First" approach to trade or foreign policy show a particular distrust of Trump, the "Global Attitudes Survey" found. The survey polled 36,923 people in 32 countries from May 18 to October 2, 2019, showed.

Anti-Trump sentiment is especially common in Western Europe where at least three-in-four people in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands stating that they lack confidence in Trump. In Mexico too, a country that Trump has previously disparaged, 89% of those surveyed said they do not have confidence in him.

Pew said disapproval is strongest for Trump's policies of increasing tariffs or fees on imported goods from other countries (68%), withdrawing from international climate change agreements (66%) and building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border (60%). Most also disapprove of Trump's policies to allow fewer immigrants into the U.S. (55%).

A median of 52% also said they disapproved of the U.S.' withdrawal from the nuclear weapons agreement with Iran, an event that took place in 2018 but one that precipitated the heightened tensions with the Islamic Republic that have escalated in the last fortnight.

Trump's approach to North Korea is the only policy position tested that is viewed favorably on balance, with a median of 41% saying they approve and 36% disapproving.

Pew, which conducts regular public polls, said that in all nations where trends are available Trump receives lower ratings than his predecessor Barack Obama.