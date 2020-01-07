Watch: Mitch McConnell delivers remarks amid questions over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is slated to deliver remarks on Tuesday, amid questions over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet delivered the impeachment articles to the Senate, but McConnell and other Republican leaders have indicated that they will proceed with establishing impeachment rules despite Democrats' objections, according to a new report.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into the U.S. president's political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

McConnell's remarks come days after the U.S. decision to take out Iran's top commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Soleimani led an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, the Quds Force, and has been blamed for the deaths of many Americans across the Middle East.

The killing has been met with criticism from members of Congress and 2020 candidates for president, who argue that the move could trigger a major conflict between the United States and Iran. Iranian officials also rebuked the decision, calling it "extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.