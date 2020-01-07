Watch: Mike Pompeo delivers remarks as tensions with Iran continue to rise

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated on Tuesday to deliver remarks in a press conference, days after the U.S. decision to take out Iran's top commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Soleimani led an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, the Quds Force, and has been blamed for the deaths of many Americans across the Middle East.

The killing has been met with criticism from members of Congress and 2020 candidates for president, who argue that the move could trigger a major conflict between the United States and Iran. Iranian officials also rebuked the decision, calling it "extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation."

Iran has threatened "harsh revenge" for the strike.

Pompeo is expected to take questions.

After months of rumors, Pompeo on Monday informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he does not plan to run for Senate in 2020.

McConnell had urged Pompeo to run for the seat to help keep the party's majority after Republican Sen. Pat Roberts announced last year he would retire.

