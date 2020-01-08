Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest point since market debut amid US-Iran escalation

Saudi Aramco shares opened at their lowest point since the state-run oil company's market debut on December 11.

On Wednesday, shares began trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange at 34 riyals ($9.06), down 12% from their peak of 38.70 riyals — which puts the stock into technical correction territory. Saudi stocks more broadly were down almost 1% by mid-morning, slightly paring earlier losses.

The moves came after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq overnight, as part of Tehran's response to the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani last week. The world's most highly valued company fell 1.7% Sunday and as much as 1.2% Monday and has now seen its market value fall by around $200 billion since its peak.

Aramco's stock is still hovering slightly higher than its initial trading price of 32 riyals, which valued the company at $1.7 trillion, making it the largest public company in the world. Aramco's market cap climbed to $2 trillion on its second day of trading on December 12. Its total value on Wednesday was closer to $1.8 trillion due to the recent slump.

The oil behemoth's listing was part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 program aimed at transforming the Saudi economy.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have sent oil prices surging, with Brent crude trading up a further 1.1% at $69 per barrel on Wednesday morning, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 0.8% at $63.2 a barrel.