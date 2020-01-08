EU says its relationship with the UK will never be the same post-Brexit

LONDON — The EU is ready to negotiate a zero-tariff trade deal with the United Kingdom but the relationship between the two sides will never be the same, the European Commission President said Wednesday at an event in London.

"The truth is that our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before. And it cannot and will not be as close as before, because with every choice comes a consequence," Ursula von der Leyen, who took over the presidency of the EU's executive arm in December, said at the London School of Economics.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union in 23 days, on January 31 — becoming the first member state to do so. This will kickstart a transition period, when London and Brussels will engage in new negotiations that will include future trade arrangements. However, both sides have been at odds over the length of that next phase.

"The European Union is ready to negotiate a truly ambitious and comprehensive new partnership with the United Kingdom," von der Leyen said. However, she warned that "without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership."

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed legislation to force trade talks with the European Union to end by no later than December. Johnson has made it clear that he is seeking an "ambitious" free trade arrangement with the EU, similar to a deal Europe negotiated with Canada — the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). That deal took seven years to negotiate and has yet to be fully ratified by national parliaments in Europe.

If there is no trade agreement between the U.K. and the EU, businesses could find themselves trading on World Trade Organization terms – potentially meaning higher tariffs and barriers to commerce. This possibility is often described as a "no-deal" or "cliff-edge" Brexit.