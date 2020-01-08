Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn claims prosecutors leaked false information and concealed evidence

The former chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, has used his first public appearance since fleeing Japan to accuse the country's prosecutor of trying to force a flawed confession.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges that related to under-reporting his salary, using Nissan money for private investments and to employ his sister as a highly-paid consultant. He has denied the allegations.

Speaking to reporters in Beirut Wednesday, Ghosn said while under arrest he was questioned for up to eight hours a day, without access to lawyers, and was told his family would suffer if he didn't confess.

""Just confess and it will be over. Not only will we go after you, and we will go after your family," Ghosn said he was told.

Ghosn told reporters he had looked forward to today's opportunity to speak for more than 400 days after he had been "ripped from my family, friends, communities, from Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi and the 450,000 women and men who comprised those companies."