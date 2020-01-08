Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn claims prosecutors leaked false information and concealed evidence

The former chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, has used his first public appearance since fleeing Japan to accuse the country's prosecutor of trying to force a flawed confession.
Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges that related to under-reporting his salary, using Nissan money for private investments and to employ his sister as a highly-paid consultant. He has denied the allegations.
Speaking to reporters in Beirut Wednesday, Ghosn said while under arrest he was questioned for up to eight hours a day, without access to lawyers, and was told his family would suffer if he didn't confess.
""Just confess and it will be over. Not only will we go after you, and we will go after your family," Ghosn said he was told.
Ghosn told reporters he had looked forward to today's opportunity to speak for more than 400 days after he had been "ripped from my family, friends, communities, from Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi and the 450,000 women and men who comprised those companies."
Ghosn has suggested that his arrest was the result of a plot to prevent him from fully merging Nissan with French auto firm Renault.
Hitoshi Kawaguchi, who previoulsy handled government affairs for Nissan; Hidetoshi Imazu, the auto firm's statutory auditor; and board member Masakazu Toyoda were identified by Ghosn as the three main people behind a plot to topple him.
"With the strings being pulled and manipulated by those dead set on securing a confession or conviction whose only goal is to save face. The facts, truth and justice are irrelevant to these individuals," he said.
The former executive also accused the Japanese prosecution of working closely with Nissan. "The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere."
The 65-year-old made a dramatic escape from Japan on December 29 while awaiting trial in Tokyo. He had been released from prison last April after lodging a $14 million bail sum.
Ghosn reportedly took Japan's famous bullet train from Tokyo to western Osaka, before using a private jet to ferry himself to Istanbul and then switching planes to travel on to the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
Shortly after arriving in Lebanon last week, Ghosn said he had "escaped injustice and political persecution," and would "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed."
The former auto boss holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship. Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, has said Ghosn entered the country legally.
Interpol, the international police cooperation body, has issued a "red notice" for Ghosn's arrest but so far Lebanese authorities have taken no action.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.