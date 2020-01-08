Skip Navigation
How to stop iPhone apps from constantly showing pop-ups that ask for reviews

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • You might get annoying pop-ups in apps asking you to review them on your iPhone.
  • Developers use this to get feedback on their apps and help boost their rankings in the App Store, but the pop-ups can be really frustrating.
  • Here's how to stop apps from asking you to review them.
Man using a phone.
MangoStar_Studio

I recently found out a way to stop my iPhone from sending me constant alerts asking me to review apps.

You've probably seen this yourself: You open an app and, every once in a while, it asks you to give it a review. It's one way developers can get feedback on apps and boost their ranking in the App Store. But, as a user, it can get awfully annoying.

Some apps make it hard to close out if you don't feel like rating right now, for example. Or they seem to barrage you with a request for a review every time you open it.

You can easily turn this option off so that developers won't ask for product feedback when you're using the app. You can always just go to the App Store and search for the app again if you want to leave a review.

How to stop iPhone apps from asking for reviews.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Here's what to do:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone.
  • Tap your name at the top of the list.
  • Choose "iTunes & App Store."
  • Scroll down and turn off the toggle button next to "In-App Ratings & Reviews."

That's it! Now you should find that you won't receive requests to review apps when you use them.

