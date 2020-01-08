How to stop iPhone apps from constantly showing pop-ups that ask for reviews

I recently found out a way to stop my iPhone from sending me constant alerts asking me to review apps.

You've probably seen this yourself: You open an app and, every once in a while, it asks you to give it a review. It's one way developers can get feedback on apps and boost their ranking in the App Store. But, as a user, it can get awfully annoying.

Some apps make it hard to close out if you don't feel like rating right now, for example. Or they seem to barrage you with a request for a review every time you open it.

You can easily turn this option off so that developers won't ask for product feedback when you're using the app. You can always just go to the App Store and search for the app again if you want to leave a review.