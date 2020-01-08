How to use Apple Pay: the ultimate guide to paying with your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac or iPad

I love using Apple Pay to buy stuff but, often, when I use my iPhone at a cafe or in the cafeteria, I hear from someone nearby: "I didn't know you could do that!" When I was recently buying a new iPhone with my father in law, he was surprised to learn that I could use my iPhone to make the purchase and said "You gotta show me how to set that up!"

So I'm going to do that.

Apple Pay has been around since 2015, and it allows you to buy things by tapping your iPhone at a checkout terminal. These terminals are all over the place: Coffee shops, gas stations, retailers and even some public transit lines. You don't have to take out your credit card card. It's even a great backup if you accidentally left your wallet in the car. And all you need is an iPhone 6 or newer.

There's also a privacy benefit to using Apple Pay. Apple doesn't track your transactions or tie them to you, and it doesn't share your credit card or debit card numbers with merchants when you make a purchase. So, if a retailer gets hacked and thieves get a bunch of credit card data used to make purchases there, your card number won't be taken if you used Apple Pay.

It's supported by banks and credit cards around the world, so chances are you own a credit card or have an account at a bank that uses it.

Plus, you can use Apple Pay on other Apple devices like your Mac or iPad to buy stuff on websites if you use Safari. Once you set it up on your phone, you'll just need to enter in the 3-digit or 4-digit CCV number on the back of your card to use it on your Apple Watch, iPad or Mac.

By the way, don't confuse Apple Pay with the Apple Card, which is a separate credit card you can apply for and use. Apple Pay is a system that lets you buy stuff with cards you already have, while the Apple Card is just a separate credit card option. The two work together, but you don't need the Apple Card to use Apple Pay.