Macy's reportedly to close 28 stores and one Bloomingdale's store

Macy's is eyeing more store closures as part of its annual review, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The closures include 28 Macy's stores and one Bloomingdale's location, the report said, citing a company spokeswoman. Macy's operates about 68 department stores and 190 specialty stores.

A Macy's spokeswoman wasn't immediately available to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC.

Shares of the department store were up nearly 5% in trading Wednesday, after the company reported that holiday sales were better than some had feared.

Same-store sales at the stores it owns and licenses fell 0.6% during November and December. At stores it has owned for at least a year holiday sales fell 0.7%, the company said Wednesday.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, which includes the critical holiday season, analysts had been calling for a 1.75% decline in same-store sales, according to a poll by Refinitiv.

Macy's has been trying to win back customers, as shoppers head to the mall less frequently and shop more online. The department store has been refreshing its interiors and focusing on improving its product assortment.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said customers were responding to the fresh merchandise and its marketing, particularly in the days leading up to Christmas.

