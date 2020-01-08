Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Autos

Watch live: Former Nissan Chair Carlos Ghosn holds news conference after his escape from Japan

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold his first press conference since secretly fleeing what he called a rigged justice system in Japan last month after his arrest and imprisonment there more than a year ago.

Representatives for Ghosn lashed out against the Japanese automaker Tuesday afternoon, reiterating claims of a conspiracy to take down the high-profile executive.

Ghosn made a dramatic escape from Tokyo, where he was under strict house arrest, to Lebanon by allegedly hiding in a musical instrument case on Dec. 30.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Tune back here to watch.