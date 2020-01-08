Watch: Trump addresses the nation after Iran strikes Iraqi bases housing US troops

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Wednesday morning, following Iranian missile strikes at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Last week, the U.S. killed Iran's top commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad. Soleimani led an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, the Quds Force, and has been blamed for the deaths of many Americans across the Middle East.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman released the following statement after the Iranian attacks:

"At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments."

Trump responded to the military action in a tweet Tuesday night, saying, "All is well!"

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq," Trump continued in the tweet. "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

—CNBC's Amanda Macias and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

