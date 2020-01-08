Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Cisco, Microsoft, Southwest & more

Mizuho upgraded the hydrocarbon and petrochemical company and said the "worst" is behind it and expects "sustainable" dividend growth in 2022.

"OXY was the worst performing stock in our E&P coverage in 2019, following the APC acquisition and associated financial burden taken on; it is the least recommended oil stock in our coverage - quite a notoriety. We believe the worst is behind the company, and we see increasing line of sight for sustainable dividend growth in 2022 and beyond. With the stock currently yielding ~7.0%, that yield supported by recent improvement in oil prices and 350kbd collared in 2020, and the company having made good recent progress on divestitures, we believe the time is now for an upgrade.