2 reasons the dollar could 'really surge' in 2020, HSBC strategist says

The U.S. dollar could surge in 2020, according to a strategist from HSBC, and there are two "obvious channels" that could help it to rally.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday, Dominic Bunning, senior FX strategist at HSBC, said the dollar's resilience amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions showed "just how good a currency the dollar is."

"The dollar is still pretty much the pre-eminent currency safe-haven, up there with the yen, but the dollar's really what people want to own in these kind of periods," he said. "But it's also the highest yielding G-10 (Group of Ten) currency — so you get the carry that's normally associated with taking more risk, but you get the risk-off status of the dollar."

Bunning said HSBC's base case was for a resilient dollar.

"When you get these exogenous catalysts, this shows you that the dollar could potentially surge," he added. "Compared to the consensus we're definitely more bullish, and if anything we see routes where the dollar could really surge in 2020."

According to HSBC, there are "two obvious channels" that would help the greenback to rally significantly this year.

"On the developed market side if growth doesn't pick up, what are developed market policymakers going to do?" Bunning said.