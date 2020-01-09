Asia markets bounce back after US-Iran tensions appear to ease

Asia Pacific markets traded up Thursday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Iran conflict eased investor worries about further escalation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 1.63% in early trade while the Topix index was up 1.38%.

In South Korea, the Kospi added 1.42%.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.97%, with the heavily weighted financials subindex gaining 1%.

Stocks sold off in Asia on Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against military bases housing American troops in Iraq. The strike followed the U.S. killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, last Thursday in Baghdad. Iran had promised retaliation after the attack.

Trump then said Iran appeared to be "standing down" but added the U.S. will "immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime."

His remarks appeared to put investors at ease as U.S. stocks rose overnight.

"The main driver was President Trump's delayed response to the missile strike yesterday, suggestive that he was taking a more cautious approach (than) his usual demeanour and prior tweets suggested," Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

"Markets have now largely unwound the risk-off moves that have occurred since Friday," Strickland added.