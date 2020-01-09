Skip Navigation
Buy Facebook and Google, but hold off on Amazon, Bernstein says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Bernstein initiated coverage of Facebook and Google with an outperform rating.
  • The investment firm initiated coverage of Amazon at market perform, making it one of only a few firms without a buy rating on the stock.
  • Bernstein cited Amazon's exposure to retail and regulatory concerns as reasons for the rating.
At a Whole Foods Market grocery store in San Ramon, California, signage advertises new discounts for Amazon Prime members.
Smith Collection/Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Facebook and Google are among the best bets among internet stocks, but slowing retail growth and regulatory issues should make investors cautious about Amazon, investment firm Bernstein said in note Thursday.

Bernstein initiated coverage of Facebook, Uber, Snap, and Google's parent company Alphabet with outperform ratings in its new note looking at internet stocks.

Twitter was the only stock to get an underperform rating, while Amazon, Lyft and Pinterest received a rating of market perform.

This makes Bernstein one of the few firms that is not bullish on Amazon. The tech giant had buy or overweight ratings from 96% of its analysts before this initiation, according to FactSet.