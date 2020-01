Tel Aviv-based startup Binah.ai is showing off its app, Bvue – an Innovation Award honoree – at CES 2020. It uses light reflecting from the user's cheeks to read their heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration, mental stress, and heart rate variability, with more to come. CNBC was not able to measure how accurate these readings are, but Binah.ai says the app provides "medical-grade accuracy proven against medical equipment." Watch CNBC demo the app on the CES floor.