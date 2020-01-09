Companies are paying big bucks to insure boards against liability as class-action suits soar

This year may bring sticker shock for publicly traded U.S. companies when they get their insurance bill.

The risks of being sued have skyrocketed and the price of insurance premiums is rising right alongside, especially for liability insurance to cover directors and officers, or D&O.

Insurance broker and consulting firm Woodruff Sawyer said D&O costs for many companies have quadrupled in the last two years. Aon, an insurance broker to Fortune 500 companies, said its clients are paying a median 24% more in premiums from a year ago.

The rate of suits filed against companies has soared an estimated 150% over the last decade. In 2018, nearly 1 in 10 S&P 500 companies was the target of a securities class-action lawsuit, according to research published by insurance giant Chubb.

Wildfires, data breaches, air crashes, concert shootings, opioid-related cases and sexual misconduct suits arising from the #MeToo movement have combined to form a trend of large, event-driven lawsuits, which can cost insurance companies hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement money.

"You can expect to see a securities class action filed whenever there is an event followed by a drop in stock price," said Scott Meyer, division president of North America financial lines at Chubb, as quoted in a 2019 Chubb report titled "From Nuisance to Menace: The Rising Tide of Securities Class Action Litigation."

"But now, even events that didn't move the stock price are triggering securities class actions against the board," Meyer said in the report.

Those derivative lawsuits accuse the directors and officers of failing in their fiduciary responsibility and the costs associated with this type of litigation are rising.

Wells Fargo settled a derivative lawsuit in 2019 for an astonishing $240 million. The suit accused then CEO Tim Sloan and his predecessor John Stumpf, along with 18 other executives and directors, of failing to stop the creation of millions of bogus customer accounts.

Insurance picked up the entire $240 million cost of the settlement.