A butcher (L) shows a piece of pork to a customer at a market in Beijing on July 10, 2019. - Factory prices in China were unchanged in June from a year ago, data showed on July 10, reviving the prospect of deflation as the US trade war hits the crucial manufacturing sector. At the same time consumer prices managed to meet expectations but the main support came from a surge in food prices owing to the impact of African swine fever on pork supplies and severe weather hitting fresh fruits.

China's producer prices in December fell 0.5% from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth month of contraction as manufacturers struggled with weak demand and the U.S.-Sino trade war.

Analysts had expected factory-gate prices to fall 0.4% year-on-year, compared with a 1.4% drop in November.

The consumer price index in December rose 4.5% from a year earlier, unchanged from the gain in November and missing analysts' expectations of a 4.7% rise.