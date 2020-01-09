Harry and Meghan's shock retreat from royal life provokes 'hurt' and questions over money

WPA Pool | Getty Images

The British queen is reportedly disappointed with the sudden announcement from Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they are to step back from their position as senior royals, as onlookers question how much financial autonomy the couple will have in the future. The BBC reported Thursday that the royal family were said to be "hurt" by the decision. Prince Harry and Meghan did not consult any senior royal before making the statement, the BBC reported without naming sources. Failing to consult the queen ahead of their shock announcement is understood to have "disappointed" the monarch, Sky News reported. Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills also reiterated the BBC's report by saying that she was "told that the statement was solely written by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — no senior members of the Royal Family were consulted before it was released." Reuters also reported that the family was hurt and disappointed, citing an unnamed royal source. Harry and Meghan said Wednesday that they would balance their time between the U.K. and North America, "continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages." The "geographic balance" would enable them to raise their son Archie "with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they said without revealing further details. https://sussexroyal.com/about/ Buckingham Palace responded by stating that "discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Logistics

There has been speculation for some time that Harry and Meghan could spend more time abroad as both have spoken of the pressures of media scrutiny and intrusion, as well as widespread reports of a falling out between Prince Harry and his brother, William. Meghan has previously lived in Canada and some royal correspondents have suggested the couple might opt to move there, given the enigmatic reference to North America. The couple spent the festive period with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, in what the media has described as a "luxury retreat" in Vancouver Island. It's not known whether Harry and Meghan will retain their royal titles, or how they will become financially independent, but the couple sought to answer questions over what their new financial autonomy could mean on their website SussexRoyal.com. Prior to now, the couple have received a small portion (5%) of funding through what is known as the Sovereign Grant — money paid by the government (and hence taxpayers) to support senior royals' official duties such as overseas visits, hospitality and public engagements. The sovereign grant for 2018-2019 amounted to £82.2 million ($107.1 million), up from £76.1 million in 2017-2018, equivalent to £1.24 per person in the U.K. The rest of their funding (95%) comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate of Prince Charles (Harry and William's father).

