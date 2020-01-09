Tensions with Iran could make Trump 'look strong' ahead of the elections, analyst says

President Donald Trump could use tense relations with Iran to his advantage — as long as the situation doesn't get out of control, an analyst told CNBC Thursday.

That's because it will look like he's fighting "one of America's foes," Cedric Chehab, global head of country risk at Fitch Solutions, said.

"If tensions rise a little bit, it does make Trump look strong ahead of the elections," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

His comments come as the U.S. and Iran appear to be taking steps away from military action. Tensions between the two countries soared last week after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. Tehran responded by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at American targets in Iraq that resulted in no casualties.

On Wednesday stateside, Trump announced that the U.S. would impose more sanctions on Iran. But Chehab said tension with Iran could be "good in terms of corralling some of the support from his base," since Tehran is seen as an adversary of the U.S.

"As long, of course, as the situation doesn't … come out of control," he qualified. "As long as Trump can dial it up and dial it down to his liking, I think he could potentially use it in his favor."