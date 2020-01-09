Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: KB Home, Intuitive Surgical, NortonLifeLock and more

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell.

Shares of KB Home fell more than 1.5% in extended trading after the company reported lighter-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. The homebuilder posted $1.31 in earnings per share and $1.56 billion in revenue. Analysts expected $1.29 in earnings per share but $1.61 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. KB Home also reported more orders than analysts expected, but the average sale price dipped slightly.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical rose 2.4% in extended trading after releasing preliminary results for its fourth quarter. The medical device company said it expects to report $1.278 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and $4.479 billion for the full year. Both are at least 20% above 2018 results, according to the company. Intuitive is slated to release its final earnings report on Jan. 23.

NortonLifeLock's stock rose 2.5% in extended trading after the company announced a special dividend. The company is paying $12 per share, for a total of roughly $8 billion. NortonLifeLock will report its earnings for the fiscal third quarter next month.

Portola Pharmaceutical saw its stock drop 39% in extended trading after releasing preliminary revenue numbers. The company said that net revenue from its Andexxa drug in the United States was roughly $24 million for the fourth quarter. This was more than the fourth quarter the year prior, but a $9 million decrease from its results in the third quarter. The company said declining demand due to changes in hospital utilization was one reason for shrinking revenue.

Shares of Moderna spiked more than 15% after hours following the release of data that show positive safety results for a vaccine the company is developing. Moderna has already begun phase two of testing for the vaccine, which is supposed to prevent cytomegalovirus. The company said phase three of testing could begin next year.