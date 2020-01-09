Olympic athletes will be sleeping on cardboard beds at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The beds to be used by the athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, made partially from recyclable cardboard, are displayed during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2020.

The athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be sleeping on cardboard.

The Olympic Village, which accommodates all of the athletes competing in the games and is off-limits to non-athletes, will have 18,000 beds with frames made completely of cardboard, according to NBC News.

Following the games, the cardboard will be recycled into paper products, The Associated Press said, and the mattresses, which are not made of cardboard, will be recycled into plastic products. This move aligns with the Tokyo 2020 Games' sustainability concept of, "Be better, together - For the planet and the people."

The Tokyo 2020 Games set five main sustainability themes to follow while preparing, organizing and operating the games that include climate change and resource management, according to its website. Tokyo 2020, along with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Government of Japan and other delivery partners are aiming for zero waste.

The cardboard bed frames are stronger than you'd think.

Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, told The Associated Press through an interpreter that the beds can stand up to 200 kilograms, which is around 440 pounds.

"They are stronger than wooden beds," Kitajima added.

Not only should the beds be suitable for the heaviest athletes, but also the tallest. NBC News reports that the beds are almost 6 feet, 11 inches long.

The Olympic Village is expected to be completed in June and the Olympics open on July 24. The Paralympics will open on Aug. 25.