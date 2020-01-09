Appeals court says Trump border wall project can use military funds during legal challenge

Construction begins along the U.S. border with Mexico where the new border wall will replace old fencing on August 23, 2019 in Calexico, CA.

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's border wall project can proceed while using up to $3.6 billion earmarked for military construction projects while the Trump administration continues challenging a lower federal court's injunction against diversion of the funds for that purpose.

The 2-1 ruling by a panel of judges on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision in July to stay a similar injunction issued by a California federal court judge related to the Trump administration using for the southern border wall project another $2.5 billion in funds set aside for military use.

The two judges in the majority said the administration is "entitled to the same relief" granted by the Supreme Court because of the likelihood that the plaintiffs in the case — El Paso County, Texas, and the Border Network for Human Rights — will be found to lack legal standing to challenge the administration's use of the military construction funds.

The Fifth Circuit in its same ruling denied requests by the plaintiffs to expedite appeal of the case by the Trump administration and to hold oral arguments no later than March.

A final ruling on the legality of the use of the military funds for the planned border wall with Mexico will come later.

The president last February had declared a national emergency in order to tap defense funds for the border wall. While the Senate had voted to block such use of those funds, the upper chamber of Congress lacked a veto-proof majority.

Trump applauded the latest ruling on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, "The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has lifted an illegitimate nationwide injunction entered by a lower court, and in doing so has allowed vital border wall construction to move forward using military construction funds."

"This is a victory for the rule of law. We are committed to keeping our borders secure, and we will finish the wall," Grisham said.

In a dissent to the ruling, Judge Stephen Higginson said he agreed with the panel's two other judge "that this matter presents 'a substantial case on the merits' and involves a 'serious legal question.' "

But, Higginson added, "I am unable to agree, without focused panel deliberation and discussion — possibly aided by dialogue with counsel — that the government presently has shown either a likelihood of success on the merits or irreparable harm in the absence of a stay."