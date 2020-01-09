Trump moves to roll back the National Environmental Policy Act

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce proposed rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 9, 2020.

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled significant changes to the nation's landmark environmental law that would make it easier for federal agencies to approve infrastructure projects without considering climate change.

Many of the White House's proposed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act [NEPA] have been supported by business groups that contend the law has delayed or blocked projects like laying out oil pipelines and building dams and mines, among other things.

Environmentalists said that the rules would endanger wildlife and lead to more carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, and contend that the regulations should be strengthened not weakened as the world copes with global warming.

"The step we're taking today, which will ultimately lead to final regulations, I believe will hit a home run in delivering better results to the American people by cutting red tape that has paralyzed common sense decision making for a generation," Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Thursday.

If the proposals are enacted, it would be the first overhaul of NEPA in more than 40 years.

The plan, released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality, would no longer require any form of federal environmental review of construction projects that lack substantial government funding. The change would also widen the category of projects that will be exempt from NEPA regulations.