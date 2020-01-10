$3 billion worth of gift cards go unused each year. Don't let your cards go to waste

Did you receive a gift card from someone over the holidays? Well, it's time to go shopping.

That sounds like the right move. Many people, however, let the dollars on their plastic go to waste: Each year, up to $3 billion worth of gift cards go unused, according to the Mercator Advisory Group, which provides data on the payments industry.

Any unspent money gets sent back to the retailer or bank, who are often happy to have it.

"The recipient's part of the bargain is to accept the giver's gift," said Dan Horne, a professor of marketing and associate dean for the School of Business at Providence College.

The good news is that around a decade ago, new rules added consumer protections to gift cards.

"By law, gift cards cannot expire for at least five years from the date of issuance," said Jill Gonzalez, a spokesperson for personal finance website Wallethub.

