Apple is replacing some iPhone battery cases for free because of charging problems

Apple CEO Tim Cook pose next to an image of the new iPhone 11.

Apple said on Friday that it will provide free replacements for some iPhone cases with built-in batteries because of charging problems.

Customers can replace malfunctioning iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases in any color manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019 at Apple stores or authorized Apple service providers, according to a notice posted on Apple's website.

Defective battery cases sometimes will not charge or won't charge the phone inside the case, according to Apple. The company said the replacement program isn't related to a safety issue and that customers have two years from the date of sale to swap it out.

Apple's battery cases cost $129 and extend the charge for an iPhone by adding an extra external battery. The cases benefit from tight integration with the iPhone operating system. For example, the amount of battery left is displayed in the notification center and lock screen, and it charges with Apple's proprietary Lightning port — the same charger the iPhone uses.

Last summer, the cases were out of stock or in short supply on Apple's website for months, according to MacRumors.

WATCH: Here's how Apple and Microsoft helped power the Dow to 29,000