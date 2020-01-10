Boeing 737 Max supplier Spirit Aerosystems to cut 2,800 jobs

A key Boeing 737 Max supplier said Friday that it is planning to cut about 2,800 jobs as the planes remain grounded far longer than expected after two fatal crashes and the financial impact ripples through its supply chain.

Spirit Aerosystems, which makes fuselages for the beleaguered planes, said it made the decision due to uncertainty around the plane's return to service. The company's shares fell after its announcement, trading down 1.2%. Boeing was off 0.5%.

"The difficult decision announced today is a necessary step given the uncertainty related to both the timing for resuming 737 Max production and the overall production levels that can be expected following the production suspension," Spirit's CEO Tom Gentile said. "We are taking these actions to balance the interests of all of our stakeholders as a result of the grounding of the 737 Max, while also positioning Spirit to meet future demand."