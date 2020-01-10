Ex-Goldman tech chief Marty Chavez joins start-up seeking to disrupt cancer diagnosis

Marty Chavez's next act is beginning.

The former Goldman Sachs technology chief is joining the board of Paige, a New York-based start-up that aims to use artificial intelligence techniques to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to put my experience at the crossroads of math, data, software, and machine learning to work for the crucial mission of revolutionizing cancer prognosis and treatment," Chavez said Friday in a press release.

Chavez left Goldman at the end of last year after spending almost two decades at the Wall Street firm, most notably as chief information officer, CFO and co-head of trading. He rode the wave of — and was a chief spokesman for — the rise of technologists on Wall Street as computing took over more of the markets' activities.

When he announced his departure in September, Chavez, who holds a Ph.D in Medical Information Sciences from Stanford University, told the Wall Street Journal that he was interested in applying what he learned in finance to the arena of health care.

"The transformation of finance through software is about making money programmable," he told the Journal. "The next frontier is making life—genes, cells, organs—programmable."

Paige, founded in 2017 by cancer experts at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, raised $45 million last month in a Series B funding round.