Aerospace & Defense

FAA proposes Boeing $5.4 million fine for defective 737 Max parts

Key Points
  • The planes have been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal crashes.
  • FAA's proposed penalty does not refer to the flight-control software that was implicated in those two deadly flights.
  • The proposed fine caps a devastating week for Boeing. The company released hundreds of internal messages that revealed employees boasted about bullying regulators to limit government scrutiny.
FAA fines Boeing $5.4M for defective 737 Max parts
The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a $5.4-million fine against Boeing for faulty wing parts on dozens of 737 Max planes.

The planes have been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal crashes, but FAA's proposed penalty does not refer to the flight-control software that was implicated in those two deadly flights.

The proposed fine caps a devastating week for Boeing. The company released hundreds of internal messages that revealed employees boasted about bullying regulators to limit government scrutiny and additional training that would have added to costs of the 737 Max.

An employee works on the wing of a 737 Max 8 plane destined for China Southern Airlines at the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019.
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Boeing fired Muilenburg last month amid a ballooning crisis around its 737 Max jets in the wake of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. Longtime board member Dave Calhoun will become Boeing's new CEO on Jan. 13.

A Boeing lifer who joined Boeing as an intern, Muilenburg exacerbated the company's 737 Max problems over the planes by repeatedly issuing forecast about when the planes would return to service, drawing rare public rebukes from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He was also criticized by lawmakers for taking too long to accept blame in the crashes and for failing to spot safety risks before the planes, Boeing's best-seller, came to market in 2017.

On Friday, Boeing denied Muilenburg severance and he gave up at least $44 million in stock, the company said Friday.