FAA proposes Boeing $5.4 million fine for defective 737 Max parts

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a $5.4-million fine against Boeing for faulty wing parts on dozens of 737 Max planes.

The planes have been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal crashes, but FAA's proposed penalty does not refer to the flight-control software that was implicated in those two deadly flights.

The proposed fine caps a devastating week for Boeing. The company released hundreds of internal messages that revealed employees boasted about bullying regulators to limit government scrutiny and additional training that would have added to costs of the 737 Max.