Goldman Sachs is telling wealthy clients stock returns will be much less than 2019 this year

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs is telling its wealthy clients not to expect 2019's blowout returns again this year.

The firm's private bank, which manages about $1.5 trillion in assets, estimates U.S. equities will gain about 6% in 2020, a modest return after 2019's near 30% rally.

"Strong erstwhile returns have borrowed from future gains," said Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group CIO in the group's 2020 outlook.

Goldman's base case estimates the S&P 500 will return 6% in 2020, with a 55% probability. In its good case, the 500 stock index will return 12%, with a 25% probability.