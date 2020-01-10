Iran to analyze black box after missile blamed for crash

Flight recorder of the crashed Ukranian plane is displayed during a press conference of Head of Irans of Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh in Tehran, Iran on January 10, 2020.

Iran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed, killing all 176 people aboard, after Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.

Iran, which has denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile, said it could take one or two months to extract information from the voice and flight data recorders. It said it could ask Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine if it needed help.

Tehran also said the probe might take one or two years.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed on Wednesday, when Iran was on alert for a U.S. military response hours after firing missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. tmsnrt.rs/39MLwwx

The incident adds to international pressure on Iran, after months of tension with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes. Washington killed an Iranian general last week in a drone attack in Iraq, prompting Tehran's missile launches.

In an outpouring of grief, Iranians and others shared images from the crash site on social media. One showed a single child's red shoe in the dirt.

Another on Twitter showed a selfie of a mother and daughter in their seats, sent to a loved one before takeoff. Many of the victims held dual nationality.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he could not rule out a missile strike but this had not been confirmed.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was "ready to offer our support" to Ukraine's investigation.

Ukraine's investigators want to search the crash site for any debris of a Russian-made missile used by Iran.