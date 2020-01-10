OpEd: Efforts to rein in Trump's war powers will backfire

The last seven days in world events have created a new political paradigm.

Call it "Trump Unleashed."

That's because the attempts by President Donald Trump's opponents to rein him in after his decision to take down Iranian general Qasem Soleimani are likely to have the opposite effect.

This came to a head Thursday night. Six days after a successful U.S. strike to take out a major terrorist army leader, and one day after Trump announced his intention to pursue economic sanctions over further military action, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opted to hold a vote on a War Powers Act resolution to restrict Trump's military options going forward against Iran.

But just as that vote was in the works, we may have reached peak "bash Trump" levels when some of the president's opponents decided to publicly blame him for Iran's apparent shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran Thursday morning. That included California Democrat Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who said as much during a live interview on CNN, and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who at least suggested as much in a tweet last night:

Yet in the midst of these attacks, Trump's polls still aren't going down across the board. This brings to mind the moment when Hillary Clinton released a campaign video to her supporters in 2016 she where she asked, "why aren't I 50 points ahead?" in the polls over Trump. But her question should have spurred Trump's opponents to look closer at how the strategy of throwing the kitchen sink at him doesn't really work. Instead, it appears they've spent the last few years doubling and tripling down on that strategy while at the same time doing whatever they can not to look inward.

It's not that Trump's poll numbers are historically good for an incumbent president. They're not. But it's extremely telling for a president to suffer no consistent drop in the polls even after being impeached, pilloried in the news media on an hourly basis, and reflexively blamed for just about everything.