With package theft at an all-time high, Amazon and others are fighting back

Package theft is at an all-time high, with 1.7 million packages stolen or lost every day in the U.S., according to researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. As Amazon drives more shopping online, Prime members say they receive on average 51 packages a year, and one in three Americans report having at least one package stolen, resulting in $25 million of lost goods and services every day, according to C+R Research.

In response, Amazon has installed secure locker locations in 900 U.S. cities and now offers Amazon Key, which allows customers to give remote access to delivery drivers so they can leave packages inside the home, garage or car trunk. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service also offer a growing number of storefronts where packages can be picked up. Other solutions include video doorbells by companies like Google, start-ups experimenting with advanced package tracking, and lockboxes for individual homes.

