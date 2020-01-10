Prince Andrew's private secretary reportedly reaches settlement with Buckingham Palace to end employment

Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Amanda Thirsk at the Royal Ascot on June 22, 2018. in Ascot, England.

Prince Andrew's top aide has reportedly reached a legal settlement with Buckingham Palace to end her 15-year tenure with the Royal Household.

Sky News reported Friday that Amanda Thirsk, the Duke of York's private secretary, agreed the terms of her departure with the palace on Thursday. The deal included a payment worth "tens of thousands of pounds," according to Sky.

Thirsk is expected to continue as CEO of Pitch@Palace, the project designed to assist start-ups that founder Prince Andrew stepped down from in November.

The prince has been embroiled in controversy in recent months over his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which has led to him officially withdrawing from public duties.

Pitch@Palace did not respond to a request for comment while Buckingham Palace told CNBC it does not comment on individual members of staff.

A spokesperson for Thirsk could not be reached for comment.

