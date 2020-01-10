Treasury yields move lower as investors await key jobs data

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning, as investors awaited a fresh batch of key economic data.

At 2:40 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to the price, was lower at around 1.8546%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3261%.

Market focus is largely attuned to geopolitical developments after the U.S. and Iran appeared to edge away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East.

The House passed a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's war powers against Tehran on Thursday, with many lawmakers concerned about the prospect of another escalation following the U.S. killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani last week.

On Wednesday, Trump said Iran appeared to be "standing down," adding that Washington would "immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the state."

On the data front, the Department of Labor will release employment figures for December at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls to grow by 160,000. That would be a slowdown from November, when the economy added 266,000 jobs with an unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Average hourly wages for December, unemployment rate figures for December and wholesale inventories for November will also be released Friday morning.

There are no major U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Friday.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this report.