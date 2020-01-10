Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow slid 133.13 points, or 0.46%, to 28,823.77 after briefly breaking above 29,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 dipped 0.29% to 3,265.35. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.27% to end at 9,178.86. Wall Street slipped from record highs after disappointing jobs data was released to end a wild week.
The U.S. economy added just 145,000 jobs last month. That's below the Dow Jones estimate of 160,000. Wages also grew at a slower-than-expected pace in December. Still, the data was not weak enough to sound any alarms about the state of the U.S. economy. Friday's muted action was also in stark contrast to the rest of the week as investors dealt with the uncertainty arising from U.S.-Iran tensions.
Netflix and Amazon shares slid 1.97% and 0.94%, respectively, contributing to the broader market's losses. Apple finished the session down 0.23%, slipping from a record high.
Investors will turn their attention to U.S.-China trade relations next week as both countries get set to sign "Phase One" of their trade deal. The big banks will also kick off the corporate earnings season next week.