Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer |Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 133 points

The Dow slid 133.13 points, or 0.46%, to 28,823.77 after briefly breaking above 29,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 dipped 0.29% to 3,265.35. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.27% to end at 9,178.86. Wall Street slipped from record highs after disappointing jobs data was released to end a wild week.

US jobs report misses

The U.S. economy added just 145,000 jobs last month. That's below the Dow Jones estimate of 160,000. Wages also grew at a slower-than-expected pace in December. Still, the data was not weak enough to sound any alarms about the state of the U.S. economy. Friday's muted action was also in stark contrast to the rest of the week as investors dealt with the uncertainty arising from U.S.-Iran tensions.

Netflix and Amazon drop, Apple dips from record

Netflix and Amazon shares slid 1.97% and 0.94%, respectively, contributing to the broader market's losses. Apple finished the session down 0.23%, slipping from a record high.

What happens next?