3 reasons slain General Soleimani is irreplaceable loss for Iranian regime

Palestinian demonstrators burn a US and an Israeli flag during a gathering in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 8, 2020, organized in honor of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (portrait) and to celebrate a volley of missiles fired by Iran at Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops. Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

ABU DHABI – One must travel to the Middle East to better sense the earthquake set off by the US drone strike that killed Iran's legendary General Qasem Soleimani a week ago. In this glittering Emirati capital, only some 200 miles from Iranian border, no one doubts that aftershocks are coming. The only question is of what nature and magnitude. After all, this is a place that knows the power of Mideast leaders to build, in the case of their Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and his father. Or to destroy, as Emiratis have witnessed across much of the rest of their neighborhood for all too long. Talk to top officials here, and they feel that those who don't know their region underestimate the enormity of the Soleimani killing. In one side conversation this weekend during the fourth annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, a Mideast official who tracks such matters shared three reasons why Soleimani may be even more irreplaceable than the Iranian Supreme Leader himself, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, as the linchpin and architect of his extraterritorial visions. First, Soleimani built and commanded to his dying day the 200,000-strong Quds (Jerusalem) Force. This Shi'a paramilitary force -- with the goal of exporting Iran's revolution and ultimately liberating Palestine and Israel – was created immediately after the 1979 revolution. However, it gained its real prominence and traction when Soleimani, the son of a blind peasant, took over leadership in 1998. Second, he built out and directed Iran's global network of proxies, spies and terrorists, a position underscored by the fact that the US strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Force. "Iran's current ascendency in the Middle East," writes Kara Aarabi in Foreign Policy, "is inextricably linked to the Iranian general and his willingness to spill blood. Over the course of two decades, Soleimani nurtured Shiite militancy from Baghdad to Beirut and strategized terrorism with a degree of finesse that bin Laden and Baghdadi could only ever have dreamt of."

What seems to be clear is that Soleimani's loss has been not only an operational shock to the Iranian system but also a personal shock to its Supreme Leader, accentuated by his public weeping at the Soleimani funeral.

Third, Soleimani's closeness to the Supreme Leader was matchless, allowing him to reach Iran's leader and quickly gain his quick, personal approval for even the most ambitious and risky of operations. As such, Soleimani became the linchpin and architect of Iran's extraterritorial activities, from Thailand to Venezuela, and from Bulgaria to Palestine. Soleimani's remarkable closeness to the Ayatollah has been reported widely, but this Mideast official argued to me that he was the Supreme Leader's son-in-law, having married his daughter. If true, this fact would have been big news – breaking down the tight secrecy surrounding the Supreme Leader's personal life that even Western intelligence agencies hadn't cracked. In the end, however, neither Middle Eastern nor US intelligence sources could confirm this report. One Mideast source said the unconfirmed rumor of Soleimani's marriage had been circulating on the Iranian street for some time, partly because little else would explain his unique access to the Supreme Leader. Soleimani's Wikipedia biography merely says he is married and has four daughters – and that the name of his wife is unknown. What seems to be clear is that Soleimani's loss has been not only an operational shock to the Iranian system but also a personal shock to its Supreme Leader, accentuated by his public weeping at the Soleimani funeral. What's beyond dispute is that Soleimani had a heroic reputation like no other individual in Iran, played a role unlike any other in advancing the revolution externally, and owned unmatched access to the country's famously inaccessible leader. While Mohammed Zarif is the titular foreign minister, his job is more representational while Soleimani served as the true executor of external affairs. Another Mideast official argues that if the aftermath is managed correctly by U.S. leaders with their Arab and European allies – avoiding military confrontation but maintaining pressure – it could speed the further erosion of an already aging Iranian revolution. His argument is that the revolution was already declining in the toxic stew of corruption, misspent resources, and the economic squeeze of American sanctions. The conventional wisdom – underpinned by visuals from Iran – is that the U.S. drone strike reinforced hardliners and shifted the internal Iranian dynamics from protests against the regime to angry demonstrations against the United States. Far harder to measure is the longer-term impact of Soleimani's absence on the country's revolutionary effectiveness and structure.

Calculus changed overnight